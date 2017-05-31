Land scam: searches on in Telangana registration offices

A week after the scam, in which nearly 700 acres of government land in prime areas of Hyderabad were fraudulently registered by private persons, came to light, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at the offices of Stamps and Registration (S&R) Department in different parts of Telangana.

No arrests were made, but some officers of S&R are likely to face action for alleged malpractices akin to the land scam in Hyderabad which resulted in a loss of nearly ₹500 crore to the exchequer.

Forged documents

Already, a Sub-Registrar of Miyapur in Hyderabad, along with two directors of private companies, has been arrested in the land scam.

On Wednesday, the Sub-Registrar of Balanagar, Yousuf, was arrested for facilitating the registration of a land with forged documents.

While the police went ahead with the investigation into the criminal cases, the ACB teams carried out searches at some S&R offices in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister’s Office had taken a serious note of the land scam in Hyderabad and instructed the ACB officials to conduct parallel probes into all such possible malpractices in the S&R offices in the State. Swinging into action, special teams of ACB raided some SR offices.