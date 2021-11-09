Land rights lab inaugurated

Ryots can get information on legal issues

The Land Rights Lab (LRL) was inaugurated at the district headquarters on Tuesday coinciding with the National Legal Services Day. The centre being run at Grameena Nyayapeetham opposite to district court complex will extend services from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days. Interested farmers can pay ₹ 100 and get their land records checked to find out if there are any legal complications.

“Farmers can protect their land rights by checking the status of their land at least once. They can also come out of the land related problems,” said Supreme Court senior lawyer P. Niroop, founder and chief advisor of Grameena Nyayapeetham.

“There are several land issues haunting the farmers, particularly in rural areas, in Telangana. Farmers do not know the problem and how to get it addressed and whom to approach. Some times the problem becomes more complex. This centre was established to create awareness among farmers and guide them in addressing the problem. This will also train people in rural areas about land related laws and extend legal advice,” informed Mr. Niroop.