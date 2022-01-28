Land registrations, particularly of agri lands pick up, as govt is set to revise market values of lands

HYDERABAD

28 January 2022 17:35 IST

Revised market values likely to be effective February 1

Registration of agricultural and non-agricultural properties is witnessing a steep surge in the last couple of days amidst reports that the government will announce revision of market values for different kinds of lands in a couple of days.

The offices of the sub registrars (SROs) in urban and rural areas registered significant rise in the number of transactions since the past few days with the impending hike in the market values of lands. Senior officials said the preliminary exercise for revision of market values of lands have been completed and a final report will be sent to the government in a day or two.

“This will be followed by issuance of a formal order by the government revising market value of lands,” a senior official said. Though date from which the new market values will be effected has not been notified yet, senior officials said the new values are likely to be effective from February 1.

Advertising

Advertising

The trend of registrations could be seen from the fact that the SROs and MRO offices reported little over 11,000 transactions on Thursday itself as against the average 5,000 transactions per day. The revenue earned during the day too was no less impressive with the department registering Rs. 110 crore on a single day against the daily average of Rs. 45 crore.

There were problems pertaining to the operation of Dharani portal in some SROs where the registrations were stopped for a few hours before the server was set right. But officials said these were mostly because of the registration process relating to agricultural properties.

Registration of agricultural properties through Dharani involves slot booking, completion of the deed and processing application for new passbooks as well as processing certificates pertaining to general power of attorney. Of the 11,000 plus transactions reported on Thursday, over 9,000 pertained to agricultural lands thus compounding the problems of the officials. This has resulted in long queues of buyers/sellers at the SROs till late evening.

“Registration of non-agricultural properties is going on without any interruption. But the server had slowed down in case of agricultural transactions owing to multiple issues that need to be processed. The issue has been sorted out yesterday night and transactions are progressing normally today,” the official told The Hindu.

It may be recalled that the government has revised the registration charges and stamp duties in June last year, but the Registration and Stamps department had been registered steady rise in income in spite of the enhanced charges. The department is one among the best performing revenue earning wings reaching close to 60 per cent of the Rs. 12,000 crore target set for it for the current fiscal by November end.