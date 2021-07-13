Land pooling for developing layouts in municipalities

HYDERABAD

13 July 2021 19:42 IST

The State government has decided to adopt “land pooling” for development of layouts in different municipalities across the State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who chaired a meeting of the State Cabinet on Tuesday, directed the Municipal Administration department to study the modalities required for the purpose. The department was instructed to examine the opportunities and prepare guidelines accordingly.

The Cabinet discussed the drinking water problems being faced in some municipalities abutting the State capital. The Chief Minister announced immediate sanction of ₹1,200 crore for taking up works in these areas to address drinking water-related issues.

The Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments submitted progress reports on the recently concluded Palle and Pattana Pragati programmes respectively. Mr. Rao directed officials to complete construction of vaikunta dhamams within the next month and submit reports in this regard. The officials were also instructed to put in a place a special power line, facilitating supply for street-lighting in all the villages.