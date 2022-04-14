Land oustees receive summons in police cases

April 14, 2022 18:27 IST

FDC chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy was also in the list

It was on July 24, 2016. The movement is at its peak demanding justice for the oustees of Mallannasagar in Siddipet district.

The State Government has commenced activity to acquire lands for the construction of Mallannasagar and people are opposing it stating that the compensation being offered by the government was too little and they had demanded implementation of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act- 2013).

“On that fateful day, we are approaching Rajiv Rahadari- the main road that leads to Siddipet- to express our protest demanding the government to implement LA Act – 2013. There are women and children as well in the agitation. Police in a move to stop us lathi-charged all the people indiscriminately. The bad memories are still fresh in our mind,” said A. Vijay Kumar, an oustee of Vemulaghat. He claimed that he was taken outside the village and beaten up by police black and blue on that day

Those who are in favour of irrigation project and handed over the land under G.O. 123, which was later suspended by the High Court, were also lathicharged, alleges some villagers. Some of the oustees wondered filing of chargesheet almost after five and a half years of incident.

Y. Srinivas Reddy and Mohd. Hayatuddin, the men leading the agitation, were chased and beaten up by police on that day. Similarly, one T. Lakshmi, who sung songs on the plight of oustees at protest site at Vemulaghat was also targeted by police.

The accused in the violence that took place on that day were issued summons by Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court, Siddipet, and were asked to present before the magistrate on April 18. Cases were registered against them under Sections 147, 148, 353, 332, 307, 504, 506, 188 read with 149 IPC. A police officials has confirmed that summons were issued for 24 persons in relation with multiple cases

“Cases were registered at Kukunoorpally police station. It seems the charge sheet was filed and we were issued summons. In the past we have moved around court for few months and now again it was started,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy.

Vanteru Pratap Reddy, presently Forest Development Corporation (FDC) chairman and who was with the Congress party in the past, was also issued summons.