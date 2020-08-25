Land oustee ends life over debt burden

Family yet to get compensation for house, R&R

Unable to bear financial burden, a farmer who was a resident of Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal, hanged himself on Monday. Gudatipally village would be submerged under the Gouravelli reservoir.

Baddam Raji Reddy (25) was a graduate from Malla Reddy Engineering College. His last rites were performed on Tuesday.

The victim was the elder son in the family. His father, Malla Reddy, met with an accident about an year ago, that made his left hand disabled.

According to sources, they had to shell out over ₹10 lakh for his treatment. Raji Reddy’s younger brother Pavan Kalyan is mentally challenged. And it had already cost the family a fortune to get him treated.

The family had about six acres but the entire land was taken over by the government for which they had received compensation. With that relief amount and some money lent from others, the family purchased some land near Akkannapet mandal headquarters.

However, they were yet to get compensation for a house and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package. The debts of the family added to over ₹15 lakh.

Raji Reddy was hopeful of getting all the compensations on time to clear his debts.

“The family had given consent for house compensation two years ago but were not paid off. Even on Monday, Malla Reddy met revenue officials for the same reason. He found his son hanging when he returned. Had the officials released the due ₹18 lakh, he would not have committed suicide,” B. Raji Reddy, sarpanch of the village, told The Hindu.