Land occupied by Jamuna Hatcheries handed over to previous owners

June 29, 2022 21:51 IST

As many as 65 farmers were handed over reassigned pattas but were also shown possession by Revenue officials

The district administration of Medak handed over about 85.19 acres of land, allegedly occupied by Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by Jamuna, wife of BJP MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender, in Achampet and Hakimpet villages of Masaipet mandal, Medak district, on Wednesday.

The assignment letters were given to Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Madan Reddy to be handed over to farmers.

Alleging that their lands were forcibly occupied by Jamuna Hatcheries, a farmer, Chakali Lingaiah, and some others lodged a complaint with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when Mr. Rajender was the Health Minister.

KCR immediately acted upon and ordered an inquiry, while Jamuna Hatcheries had approached the High Court seeking directions to stop the probe. During the inquiry, officials found that over 85.19 acres was occupied by Jamuna Hatcheries.

Toopran RDO Shyam Prakash, and Narsapur and Shivampet revenue officers supervised the process and handed over the assignment certificates. Farmers thanked KCR for reassigning the land to them almost after two decades.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said that these lands were assigned in 1994 but Jamuna Hatcheries had illegally occupied them. He promised to bring Godavari water to these lands.