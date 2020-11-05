‘Land disputes will be a thing of the past’

Collector Bharathi Hollikeri handing over registration document to an applicant at Mulugu MRO office, in Siddipet district, on Thursday.

SIDDIPET

05 November 2020 20:38 IST

Collector Bharathi Hollikeri said that farmers should use Dharani facility for hassle-free transactions.

Ms. Bharathi visited Mulugu Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) and examined the process of Dharani.

MRO P. Yadagiri explained the process being followed while issuing pattadar pass books and informed that so far 16 registrations were processed from the office. He said that there is good response to the facility.

“Disputes in land dealings will be addressed permanently. There is no chance for corruption. Anyone can book online slot by paying ₹200 for registration and this can be done even with smart phone,” she said.