Land details to show existing legal disputes

The State government is actively examining a proposal for integrating the details pertaining to lands locked in civil disputes with the land records so that prospective buyers will know about the status of the lands before moving ahead with transactions.

In addition, the government is working on integration of details of mutations of lands with the land registration process as it will go a long way in putting in place the much talked about conclusive land titles.

The development forms part of the government’s efforts to comply with the parameters set under the Ease Of Doing Business, the joint initiative of the Government of India’s Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion and the World Bank to assess the business friendly measures initiated by the respective State governments.

Many parameters

With Telangana complying with almost all the 80 parameters prescribed as part of the EODB, the State had been asked to put in place mechanisms that would facilitate access to land related information to prospective entrepreneurs enabling them to make investments in a hassle free manner.

“We are working on the proposal. We are waiting for the final go ahead from the government for putting in place the necessary requirements,” a senior official of the Land Administration told The Hindu.

Linking records

The initiative comes in the light of efforts launched by the government for linking land records available at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration with the data of Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments so that it would ensure single window clearances to prospective entrepreneurs planning to invest in the State.

In addition to integration of data pertaining to mutations and civil courts issues with the land record data, the State had been asked to strengthen the functioning of the commercial courts, exclusively designated to deal with the commercial aspects, including the contractual issues.

Execution of contracts

This was in line with the parameter relating to execution of contracts specified in the EODB and the State already has a designated commercial court in the capital while separate benches had been set up in several districts.

The officials concerned have intensified their efforts to put in place the reforms as the State had to submit its report on the reform evidence and other parameters before June 15, the deadline set by the Central government department.