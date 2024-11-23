ADVERTISEMENT

Land acquisition for industrial corridor and not pharma project: CM Revanth

Published - November 23, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with a delegation of the CPI and CPI (M) parties. MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao is also seen.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has made it clear that an industrial corridor was being planned in his Kodangal constituency and it was not a pharma city as is being propagated. He also gave an assurance that he would take a humanitarian approach towards the people who were booked by the police for the attack on the Collector, but would not spare the instigators.

Mr. Reddy informed this to a delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) that called on him at the Secretariat after a visit to Lagcherla village in Kondangal constituency.

The Chief Minister informed them that the industrial corridor was being set up to provide employment to the youngsters and women in his constituency. The corridor will not have any industries that pollute the area. It is my responsibility to develop the constituency as the local MLA, he said.

There was no reason why he should take any steps to harass the people who had been electing him with a lot of faith over the years, he told the delegation. The owners of the lands being acquired will get a hefty compensation and no one would be at a loss, he assured. There will be no pollution as well with only pollution-free industries will be coming up there, he said.

Later, the Left parties leaders submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on the Lagcharla incident. They later said that lands should not be acquired without the consent of the farmers.

