Lance Naik Niradi Ganga Prasad’s final rites held with military honours

October 08, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Niradi Ganga Prasad, who was drowned in flash floods in the Teesta river in Sikkim, were consigned to flames with military honours at his village Kummanpally in Salura Mandal of Nizamabad district on October 8.

Thousands of people participated in his final journey from Bodhan to Kummanpally paying tributes to the soldier whose body was washed away in flash floods in Sikkim. Slogans of ‘Ganga Prasad Amar Rahe’ rent the air as his relatives, friends and villagers joined the final procession.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police Commissioner Satyanaryana, Additional DCP Jayaram and District Sainik Welfare incharge Ramesh were among those who paid tributes to the soldier at his residence. Public representatives of all the political parties also joined in paying tributes.

The soldier’s body was found along with some of his colleagues in West Bengal two days after the incident. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday at Jalpaiguri District Hospital, and the body was shifted to Hyderabad on Saturday in a special plane. His wife Shirisha, their children and others accompanied the body. Senior military officials in Secunderabad paid tributes to the mortal remains of the soldier at the Military Hospital in Secunderabad.

Bodhan Legislator Mohammed Shakil Aamir paid a visit to Prasad’s family and assured them of financial help and other assistance.

