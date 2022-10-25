Lambadas got ST status and lands from Indira Gandhi and TRS wants to take them away: Revanth

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addressing a roadside meeting in Munugode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that it was the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that included Lambadas in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category giving them a new lease of life and providing them with opportunities in education and administration.

Addressing roadside meetings in Narayanpur mandal in Munugode constituency on Tuesday, he said late Jaipal Reddy had convinced her to include Lambadas in the STs realising their backwardness and it was done by Indira Gandhi. At the same time, they were given thousands of acres of lands for agriculture to lead a life of dignity.

However, the present Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was snatching the same lands from the STs in the name of projects and parks without compensating as per the law. He alleged that hundreds of acres of STs were now being transferred to people from the film industry and friends of those in the government.

The Congress MP reminded that a similar approach was adopted by the TRS government in land acquisition for Mallannasagar, Dindi and Shivannagudem projects. He said the Warangal Declaration of the Congress clearly assured that the assigned lands can be sold by the owners but the TRS government was aiming at taking those lands away.

Mr. Reddy said it was time for the people to show that they were with Congress, a party that gave them so much. “So think twice before voting. Take whatever is offered by the other parties but vote for Congress,” he said. He also targeted the BJP candidate, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy saying the person who sold your votes for a package will also sell your lands.

In an emotional appeal, he asked the Congress cadre from across the state to campaign for the party in Munugode as there was a conspiracy by the BJP and TRS to wipe out Congress from the race. Attack on Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi was also apart of that scheme, he said.