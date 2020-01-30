Laknavaram lake closed till Feb. 10 for Medaram jatara

The popular tourist attraction in the district, Laknavaram lake, is closed for tourists till February 10, in view of Medaram jatara.

Tourists visiting Medaram also go to Laknavaram lake, as a result, there is going to be huge traffic congestion on the road from Chalvai to Laknavaram.

As there is no other way to reach the lake, people need to take this same route. This leads to traffic snarls and inconvenience to devotees. At the same time, the road leading to the lake is under repair with several culverts under construction. So, officials have decided to close the tourist destination till the jatara got over.

Laknavarm lake is one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the district. The lake is a sprawling water body spread over an area of 10,000 acres. The two hanging bridges connecting the floating islands are an attraction. The Kakatiya rulers, who recognised this saucer-shaped land, built a sluice gate to hold rain water in the 13th century. This turned the place into a huge lake. It holds about 2.135 tmcft of water and irrigates over 3,500 acres in the villages surrounding it.