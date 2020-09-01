Lakhs tune into digital classes for school students

Hyderabad

01 September 2020 22:51 IST

Response was overwhelming says, Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran

The much anticipated digital classes for school students saw an impressive 85.42% students participating on various platforms much to the delight of the officials.

Lessons on Doordarshan and T-SAT channels recorded maximum number of participation with 10,72,851 students out of the total 16,43,309 students in classes 3 to 10 attending.

The number is much higher as 78,696 watched on the same platforms using services at libraries, gram panchyats rather than in their home networks. As expected the number of those who logged in to listen to the digital classes using mobiles, laptops and computers is also high at 1,91,768.

Special Chief Secretary, Education, Chitra Ramchandran told The Hindu that 60,515 students, who did not had any access to the above sources, were reached out by the teachers through different modes. She said the response was overwhelming and teachers played an active role in motivating the students and reaching out to them after the classes as well.

According to the figures obtained from the Education Department revealed that 1,42,979 students used the worksheets prepared by the teachers. The worksheets were not too academic as the officials were aware that students were coming back to academic work after a long gap and they need to start slow.

The T-SAT App also recorded massive hits with 1,56,658 users logging in while the total views recorded on the first day were 11,73,921.

Ms. Ramachandran said that positive response from students and parents has boosted the morale of teachers and smashing any apprehensions. “There are lot of enquiries from the stakeholders on the assessment part as well and we will soon provide all the details,” she said.