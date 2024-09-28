Lake FTL and buffers on TGbPASS soon

The Telangana Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TGbPASS) will soon have the full tank levels and buffer zones of lakes and water bodies incorporated into it, so that the building permissions are verified online.

Principal Secretary Municipal Administration & Urban Development M. Dana Kishore informed this at Saturday’s press conference. The new process for which an agency too has been finalised, will give a three dimensional view of the building, with each room and corridor area. The system will be used by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority too.

Mr. Dana Kishore informed that there are a total 565 lakes within the ORR, of which preliminary notification has been issued with FTL markings for 563 lakes and final notification for 138. In HMDA limits outside ORR, 2,693 more lakes have been identified, of which preliminary notification has been issued with regard to 2052, and final notification for 135. Final notification is being delayed owing to several petitions being filed in court, he said.

For the Lake Protection Committee for the water bodies within the ORR, the Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency A.V.Ranganath will be the chairman, Mr. Dana Kishore said.

He sought to dispel fears about demolition of properties by HYDRAA and said no property with requisite permissions from the urban local body concerned will be pulled down.

Mr. Ranganath who also addressed the press conference, said a lot of misinformation and rumours are doing rounds in social media about demolitions by HYDRAA. He sought to assure that permanent residential buildings which are occupied will not be demolished by the agency. In Sunnam Cheruvu demolitions which have occupied the headlines, an illegal water tanker business has been targeted, the owner of which threatened to commit suicide, he said.

In Ameenpur, permissions were obtained by showing a different survey number, but structures were built on the lake. Village Secretary and Revenue Inspector were suspended in the issue, and registrations were withheld. However, the builders approached the court, and obtained order for registrations, after which buyers were beguiled into buying those properties, Mr. Ranganath explained.