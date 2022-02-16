Lake and road development proposals cleared

29 proposals receive stamp of approval during GHMC standing committee meeting

A total 29 proposals, a large number of them pertaining to property acquisition and lake development and beautification, received the stamp of approval during the GHMC standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

It has been agreed to send several road development proposals requiring acquisition of properties for State government’s approval.

The proposals include acquisition of 39 properties for the second-level flyover from Ramnagar to Ambedkar College junction via VST and the subsequent road widening, 43 properties for widening of the road from Kukatpally traffic police station to the IDL lake, and 10 more properties for road widening between Mumbai Highway and Green Hills Road via IDL Lake, all under the SRDP project.

Three more proposals under SRDP were sent for the government’s approval, which respectively required acquisition of 174 properties for road widening between Faruq Nagar bus depot and Vattepally via Fatimanagar and both sides of the high tension lines, 13 properties for road expansion between Sai Enclave and Kapra Lake, and 408 properties for road widening between Indira Gandhi Statue and Kompally via Bolarum.

Administrative sanction was accorded for a few proposals which includes acquisition of 118 properties for road widening between Bismillah Hotel and DRDO compound wall, and for establishment of comprehensive development sports centre at Alibhai crossroads in Shastripuram of Rajendranagar, among others.

Lake development proposals approved include ₹2.66 crore for sewage diversion from and restoration of Komati Konda lake, ₹2.89 crore for protection, restoration and sewerage works at Gosai Kunta lake, both in Gopanpally, development of HMT lake in Qutbullahpur mandal with ₹2.74 crore, Gopi Cheruvu in Serilingampally mandal with ₹2.26 crore, Ramanna cheruvu in Qutbullahpur mandal with ₹2.17 crore, Chinarayuni cheruvu in Alwal with ₹2.39 crore, Banda cheruvu in Malkajgiri with ₹2.4 crore, Pedda cheruvu in Qutbullahpur with ₹2.96 crore, Kotta Kunta also in Qutbullahpur with ₹2.33 crore, Thimmakka cheruvu in Patancheru with ₹2.43 crore, Medi Kunta in Serilingampally with ₹2.13 crore, and Chinna Pedda Cheruvu in Gopanpally with ₹2.29 crore.

Proposals pertaining to revision of dearness allowance for GHMC employees and pensioners have been cleared.

The Standing Committee has agreed to send the proposal pertaining to property acquisition for the Green Walk Way in Rajendranagar for government’s ratification, as also the one for inclusion of proposed 40 feet internal road between Mahajareen Camp and Julu Khana in Old City in Master Plan, and the property acquisition thereof.

Other proposals receiving the nod include adoption and development of the lakes - Kotta cheruvu in Shaikpet, Ranglal Kunta in Nanakramguda, and Kotta Kunta in Hafeezpet under the corporate social responsibility initiative.