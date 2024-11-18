Lagcherla incident is equal to Manipur violence: KTR

BRS working president K.T Rama Rao has equated the recent incidents at Lagcherla in Vikarabad district with the violence in Manipur and Dharavi questioning the ‘silence’ of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the atrocities against tribals in Telangana.

“Does the plight of tribals in Lagacherla not deserve the same attention as incidents in Manipur or Dharavi?” he asked. “Mr. Gandhi claims to be a friend of the marginalized, but his actions show otherwise. He must hold his Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accountable,” he demanded.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi along with the ‘victims’, he pointed out that Rahul Gandhi often talks about protecting the welfare of farmers, tribals, and women, yet, his own party’s Chief Minister has been resorting to ‘crony capitalism to grab tribal lands’.

“Are the cries of tribal women and farmers in Kodangal inaudible to Rahul Gandhi? This is the double standard of Congress,” said the former Minister and accused the Congress government of ‘oppressing marginalized tribal communities’ and trying to usurp their lands for setting up of a pharma industry.

Earlier, the ‘victims’ made an emotional appeal urging Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Modi, and other leaders to visit Lagcharla and witness their suffering first hand. “Mr. Gandhi, you said you would come when children called you. Now tribal women and farmers are calling you. Will you come?” they asked.

They accused the police of forcefully entering homes and detaining male members indiscriminately. Many male members have fled the village in fear, while others remain untraceable. The victims warned that if justice is delayed, they would camp in Delhi until their demands are met.

