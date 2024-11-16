 />
Lagacharla victims led by BRS approach SC/ST Commission over alleged police excesses in Lagacharla incident

The villagers alleged that the police officers forcibly entered their homes late at night, insulted them, and subjected them to sexual violence

Published - November 16, 2024 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Lagacharla village, accompanied by Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders, submitting a petition to SC/ST Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah in Hyderabad on Saturday (November 16).

Victims of alleged police abuse from Lagacharla village of Vikarabad district, led by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, filed a complaint with the SC and ST Commission on Saturday. They urged the Commission to initiate action against police officials accused of misconduct during an investigation into a confrontation between farmers and government officials.

BRS leaders, including MLC Satyavathi Rathod and RS Praveen Kumar, alleged that police personnel committed acts of ‘sexual harassment’ under the pretext of the investigation. Speaking to the media at the office of the SC/ST Commission, the leaders demanded the registration of cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections addressing sexual violence.

According to the victims, police officers forcibly entered their homes late at night, insulted them, and subjected them to sexual violence. They appealed for justice and sought legal action against the accused personnel. Commission Chairperson Bakki Venkataiah assured the complainants that the Commission would thoroughly investigate the allegations.

KTR continues his attack on Revanth Reddy government

Meanwhile, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao intensified his criticism of the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, accusing it of committing atrocities against tribal communities under the guise of land acquisition for the Pharma Village project in the Kondangal constituency. He also alleged that Revanth Reddy has miserably failed to deliver his promises.

KTR ridiculed Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his earlier statements predicting actions against BRS leaders. Mocking Mr. Srinivas Reddy’s remarks, KTR said: “He claimed bombs would explode after Diwali, but they haven’t even by Karthika Purnima. He has become the minister of the fizzled bomb department. Additionally, he criticised the Congress party’s plan to install a large statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat, suggesting that Gandhi’s legacy would be better honoured through public welfare initiatives rather than symbolic gestures.

