Lack of sync between party, govt. reason for defeat, says BRS working president KTR

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s Parliamentary Constituency meetings, which concluded on Monday, analysed reasons for the defeat in the Assembly elections and a lack of coordination between the party and the government emerged as the main reason, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has said.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting of the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency here, he said there were no doubts regarding the party’s victory prospects and everything seemed favourable during campaigning. But, the results were different and the party could win only one out seven Assembly segments and only one out of 12 in the combined Nalgonda district.

Although there were many reasons for the party’s defeat, the prime reason being cited by the party ranks was a lack of coordination between the government and the party, he stated. As a follow-up to the meetings held from January 3, the party would hold Assembly constituency-wise review meetings from the first week of February.

He reiterated that it was Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who had been asking people not to pay power bills from the last November itself and but send their domestic power bills to him instead. He alleged that the tacit understanding between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had come to the fore again in the developments of no-confidence in the Nalgonda municipality.

The BRS working president said it was the inefficiency of the Congress that had led to crop holiday in the Nagarjunasagar ayacut and it was also not able to give water to the tail-end ayacut of Sriramsagar.

Former Minister G. Jagadish Reddy alleged that the BJP was trying to continue its illicit understanding in the coming Lok Sabha polls too to defeat BRS as it has done since the 2019 Parliament elections. Accordingly, the BJP was trying to transfer its vote to the Congress in Telangana.

Later, party leaders T. Harish Rao, S. Madhusudana Chary, S. Niranjan Reddy, B. Lingaiah Yadav and former MP Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddysaid the 125 hours of review of the party’s performance during the Lok Sabha preparatory meetings had helped the leadership collect feedback on its 10-year rule and that it would guide the party in the coming days to bounce back electorally.