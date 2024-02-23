Lack of renewable energy policy hurts Telangana: Deputy CM Bhatti

February 23, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Hyderabad

Lack of a renewable energy policy for the State for the last five years has caused immense loss to Telangana in the matter of enhancing the new and renewable energy generation capacity, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy M. Bhatti Vikramarka has said.

In a meeting with officials of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) held here on Friday, he said there was a need to focus on development of renewable energy generation capacity keeping in mind the changing times and the incentives/financial assistance being extended by the Centre and other organisations.

Mr. Vikramarka instructed the authorities of TSREDCO to prepare proposals for establishing renewable energy generation capacity in open places, government offices, reservoirs and other installations. Lack of a special policy had denied flow of funds from the Centre for the purpose during the last five years. He enquired with the officials about the scope of renewable energy generation and the present status in the State.

He discussed about the revenue realised from EV charging stations set up in some sub-stations and reviewed the problems in setting up such charging stations in other installations. He sought to know as to in how many government schools the roof-top-solar was established so far out of 1,521 schools selected for the purpose under ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ and the energy generated there.

Further, Mr. Vikramarka enquired about solar roof top established in TSRTC and social welfare hostel premises. He asked about the reasons for lack of progress in readying proposals for floating solar generation in major and medium irrigation reservoirs and directed the authorities to coordinate with irrigation department officials on floating solar.

The Deputy CM asked about the implementation of PM Jan Jati Aadivasi Solar Project in the State for the benefit of tribal communities. Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSREDCO N. Janaiah, MD of Singareni Collieries Companies Ltd N. Balaram, TSREDCO General Manager G.S.V. Prasad, Project Directors Kiran Kumar and Ramakrishna and others participated.