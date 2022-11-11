Lack of Gulf policy in Telangana is hurting immigrants: Madhu Yaskhi

Senior Congress leader and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi has accused the Telangana government of hurting the interests of Telangana workers in the Gulf by not creating an NRI wing as promised.

Mr. Yaskhi said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised much to Telangana people in the Gulf during the agitation and later coming into the government but nothing had been done. He said the Qatar government had deported about 25,000 workers of Telangana but the government had not taken any steps to take care of their interests. He alleged that the Telangana government had earlier abolished the Ration Cards of the Gulf employees and now they had to return to Telangana with no hopes of surviving here.

The former Congress MP said all that Telangana could boast of in the last eight years was creating a liquor state with the highest sale of liquor and it being the highest source of income as well. There are allegations of state leaders in the liquor scam in Delhi and even beverages belong to those close to the ruling party.

On the Congress performance in Munugode, he said everyone worked hard but it was disheartening to lose the elections continuously. The party needed to seriously review the performance and why they were not securing enough votes despite fighting against the government. He claimed that Priyanka Gandhi was likely to take more interest in Telangana affairs soon.

Replying to a question, he said if the Governor was suspicious of her phone being tapped she should complain to the Home Ministry adding that Telangana government was indeed tapping the phones of opposition parties.