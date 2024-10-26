GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Lack of flood velocity assessment may have led to Medigadda damage’

Published - October 26, 2024 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Lack of flood velocity assessment could be one of the main reasons for the damage suffered by Medigadda Barrage blocks, Chief Engineer Sudhakar Reddy has stated before the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry going into the alleged irregularities in the planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of the three barrages of Kaleshwaram Project.

The Commission summoned Mr. Sudhakar Reddy who played a key role in the process of tenders of the project. He submitted to the Commission that the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) was given to the WAPCOS on the nomination method. He admitted that the substantial work completion certification in the case of Medigadda was issued without proper inspection/check at the field level.

He told the Commission that contract agency L&T was contacted while finalising the design of the Medigadda Barrage and the allocation of funds for the construction of the coffer dam was made in tune with the DPR. Asked who was the Minister for Irrigation at the time of finalising the design, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy informed the Commission that it was T. Harish Rao.

