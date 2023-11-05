Lack of enough govt. land, high rate of private land prevented 3-acre land allotment to Dalits: Harish Rao

November 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government could not implement the promise of 3 acres of land to every Dalit family due to the non-availability of sufficient government land and high rates of private land, BRS leader and Minister T. Harish Rao said here on Sunday.

“That is why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had conceived the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the government is giving a grant of ₹10 lakh to every beneficiary Dalit family so that they can take up some economic activity for their livelihood or business. The move to uplift Dalits will continue until the last family is covered,” Mr. Harish Rao said at a meeting of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) led by Vangapalli Srinivas.

On the categorisation of Scheduled Castes to benefit the Madiga community, the Telangana Assembly has adopted a resolution twice requesting the Centre to bring in a legislation (Act). The then Deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah and Lok Sabha member Kadiyam Srihari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the request and handed over a copy of the resolution made by the Assembly. But, there was no response from the Centre, he explained.

‘Madiga Atmagaurava Bhavan after polls’

Responding to a request from Mr. Srinivas, Mr. Harish Rao said that the BRS government would allot land and sanction money for construction of the Madiga Atmagaurava Bhavan after the elections.

At the Erukala Atmagaurava Sabha held later at Kukatpally on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister had proposed to make Kurra Satyanarayana an MLC but the Governor did not approve it at the behest of BJP leaders. He added that the BRS government had increased the reservation to Scheduled Tribes comprising the Erukala community to 10%, enabling several students of the community to get seats in engineering and medicine courses.

An empowerment scheme was also launched with ₹60 crore fund and one-acre land at Nizampet and ₹5 crore amount was given for the construction of the Erukala Atmagaurava Bhavan, he said. Kukatpally MLA M. Krishna Rao, Mr. Satyanarayana, Erukala Sangham leaders G. Ramulanna, L. Raju, R. Satyanarayana, and Yellesh participated.

