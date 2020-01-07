Lack of drinking water and poor sanitation hits Jangaon

The first local administrator with the designation of tahsildar was appointed in 1935 by then Nizam king to Jangaon town when local body elections were held across the country, except in Hyderabad State.

The Nizam appointed the tahsildar as chairman and selected five eminent persons of the town for the committee. The committee ruled for 17 years until 1952 when the first elections were held and the town was divided into 14 wards. The first chairperson was Koduri Jagannatha Reddy and vice-chairperson was Peddi Narayana.

The ensuing election to Jangaon municipality would be 13th one. Since inception, the municipality in its 66 years of history, was ruled by special officers for 13 years and rest by 13 elected chairpersons. Ninth time, the election was held in 2014 with 28 wards, and foLacr the first time, a woman, G Premalatha Reddy, was elected chairperson.

The population of the town in 1952 was 13,000. The main problem facing the municipality is lack of drinking water and poor sanitation. The town did not witness development in proportion to the population growth.

It was in 2005 that the State government constructed a reservoir at Cheetakodur to cater to the drinking water needs of the town’s population. It was set up with a capacity of 11.13 MLD and now the town draws 73 lakh litres per day from the reservoir.

The third municipal chairman, V. Venkatanarasimha Reddy recalling his days at the helm, said that at one time the State government allocated funds to transport drinking water through tanks. But during his tenure, he decided to dig borewells which the then Collector refused to allow. However, following the public pressure, they dug up several borewells all over the town.

Presently, the Jangaon municipality gets a revenue of ₹9.91 crore per year of which expenditure is ₹ 3.64 crore. The local body collects four tones of garbage per day. The town has 19 slum areas, 17.5 kilometre road and 105.60 km drainage line.

The Jangaon municipality now has 16,084 families with a population of 52,408 as per 2011 census -- of which, men account for 26,763, while women account for 25,648. But now it could be over 70,000.

The ruling TRS party won the Jangaon Assembly for the second time.

MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy has already started touring the town as part of his election campaign for municipal elections.