Labourer falls to death near CM’s farmhouse

A daily labourer died when he accidentally fell into a well while clearing bushes near Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district. The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, R. Anjaneyulu (19) of Varadarajapuram village in Murkook mandal went to clear bushes at the CM’s farmhouse. The victim had epilepsy.

His relatives lodged a police complaint. Though efforts were made to fish out his body from the well on Tuesday night itself, it was finally found on Wednesday morning.

The CM had reportedly assured to help the family of the deceased. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.