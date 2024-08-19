ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer couple electrocuted in Khammam district

Published - August 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer couple was electrocuted at Basavapuram in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district on Monday. The police identified the victims as Banoth Srinivas (45) and wife Banoth Shameena (38), both farmhands at Basavapuram. Shameena suffered an electric shock after she accidentally came in contact with a live wire while drying wet clothes on a cable at her house on Monday morning, following overnight rain. On hearing her screams, Srinivas tried to rescue her but was electrocuted, too. Both died on the spot, the police said.

