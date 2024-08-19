Labourer couple electrocuted in Khammam district

A labourer couple was electrocuted at Basavapuram in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district on Monday. The police identified the victims as Banoth Srinivas (45) and wife Banoth Shameena (38), both farmhands at Basavapuram. Shameena suffered an electric shock after she accidentally came in contact with a live wire while drying wet clothes on a cable at her house on Monday morning, following overnight rain. On hearing her screams, Srinivas tried to rescue her but was electrocuted, too. Both died on the spot, the police said.