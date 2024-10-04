GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Labour turns more rewarding for prisoners in Telangana

Published - October 04, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

 

Prisoners in Telangana will now receive higher daily incentives for their labour, as per a new Government Order (G.O.) aimed at improving their welfare and skills.

According to the G.O., highly skilled prisoners will receive a daily incentive of ₹200, and skilled prisoners, who previously received ₹70 a day, will see their incentive jump to ₹150, marking a 114% hike. Semi-skilled prisoners will receive ₹125 a day against the previous rate of ₹50. For unskilled prisoners, the incentive has risen from ₹30 to ₹100, reflecting an increase of approximately 233%.

Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, Saumya Mishra has been directed to ensure the immediate implementation of these revised incentives. The funds required for this enhancement will be allocated from specific budgetary provisions, states a Government Order issued on October 1 by Special Chief Secretary to the Government Ravi Gupta with the concurrence of the Finance Department.

The initiative is expected to positively impact prisoners by improving their economic conditions and providing an opportunity for skill enhancement. “By making labour more rewarding, the government aims to support rehabilitation efforts, ultimately helping prisoners reintegrate into society after their release,” said an officer from the prison department. 

