Lab technician succumbs to COVID-19

A 57-year-old Lab Technician (Grade-1) at the Government General and Chest Hospital who suffered from COVID-19 died on Saturday. The victim, Goverdhan, was involved in collection of samples from COVID-19 suspects admitted at the hospital.

Only suspects with respiratory illnesses are admitted at the hospital. After admission, swab samples are collected to test for presence of coronavirus. Upon testing positive, they are shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

Mr. Govardhan tested positive on July 13 and was initially isolated at home. Superintendent of the Chest Hospital Dr Mahaboob Khan said that when the lab technician complained of breathlessness, he was admitted to the government hospital. Around three days later, he was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). However, he died on Saturday. Telangana State Government Medical Laboratory Technicians Association expressed condolences (TSGMLTA).

Risk allowance

Meanwhile, members of TSGMLTA have requested the State government to grant them ₹ 3,000 risk allowance per month. Currently, they are paid only ₹ 100. The lab technicians are involved in collecting swab samples from suspects who visit the testing centres. A few lab technicians have already contracted and have recovered. The association’s president Ravinder Manchala requested to grant them ₹ 3,000 of risk allowance considering the risk involved in the job. Besides, they have also requested to allow them one week quarantine followed by one week of work.