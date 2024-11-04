GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lab technician grade-2 CBT on November 10

Published - November 04, 2024 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) of Telangana has scheduled the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Lab Technician Grade-2 recruitment on November 10. Candidates are required to report to their respective centres by 1.30 p.m., with gates closing at 2.45 p.m.

The examination will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 4:20 p.m. A web notice released by MHSRB said that candidates must download their hall tickets from the MHSRB website. If a hall ticket lacks a photo or signature, candidates must bring three passport-sized photos, duly attested by a gazetted officer, along with an undertaking to submit to the invigilator. Failure to provide these will result in denial of entry to the examination. Additionally, candidates should bring one original, valid government-issued photo ID.

Due to the time required for candidate registration, including biometric data capture, candidates are advised to arrive by the reporting time. No entry will be permitted after the gates close, even for late arrivals by a minute, as per the notice.

