KWDT-II makes its stand clear on making project-specific allocation

March 25, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) has clarified that it is not concerned with the sharing arrangement of water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but will make project-wise specific allocation of water from out of the State-wise, combined AP in this case, allocation made already.

The Tribunal chaired by Justice Brijesh Kumar and Members Justice Ram Mohan Reddy and Justice S. Talapatra heard the arguments presented by A.P. at New Delhi on Friday as part of its interlocutory application filed against the reallocation of water made by Telangana (GO 246 of 2022) for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

During the argument presented by senior advocate Jaydeep Gupta on behalf of A.P., the Tribunal Chairman stated that they would not distribute water between AP and Telangana but would only make project-wise specific allocations, if not made already. Further, he clarified that the proceedings of the Tribunal under Section-3 and Section-5 of ISRWD Act, 1956 were already over and now it had limited scope under provisions of the Section-89 of A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2104.

The GO issued by Telangana states that 45 tmc ft water under utilisation in Minor Irrigation and 45 tmc ft out of Godavari diversion made by A.P. to the Krishna Basin is being reallocated for PRLIS as dependable water. In its written counter to A.P.’s interlocutory application, Telangana had submitted earlier that the IA was not maintainable before the Tribunal and the appropriate forum to decide the matter as per APRA 2014 was the Apex Council.

According to Irrigation Department officials who witnessed the Tribunal proceedings on Friday, the senior advocate arguing for AP tried to establish that the Tribunal was the authority to decide the issue. However, the Tribunal observed otherwise.

The AP’s senior advocate argued that the Apex Council had no adjudicatory power and it had only the mediator’s role and citing Section 84(3)(iii) of APRA. Chairman of the Tribunal noted that Apex Council could refer the matter to the Tribunal. The Chairman also recalled Telangana Witness’s statement that determining operation protocol was not possible without project-wise specific allocations.

The AP’s advocate argued citing the 2nd Apex Council meeting minutes that a mechanism for sharing of 45 tmc ft water diverted by AP from Godavari Basin to Krishna Basin was necessary. However, the Tribunal clarified that it was was not concerned with the water sharing arrangement.

Citing Telangana’s GO on Mission Kakatiya, AP argued that Telangana was utilising 175 tmc ft water and not 89.15 tmc ft as being claimed by it. In its written counter, Telangana had mentioned the facts to establish that only 44 tmc ft water was being utilised by Minor Irrigation and the remaining 45 tmc ft was reallocated to PRLIS.

Telangana’s advocate submitted that detailed project report (DPR) of PRLIS was already submitted to KRMB and CWC for necessary clearances and clarified that it was necessary to show water availability for getting environmental clearance. Telangana’s argument would be hear from April 12.