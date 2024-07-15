KWDT-II gives A.P. one last chance to file its reply to SoC of Telangana

The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal (Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II) has allowed Andhra Pradesh another four weeks time as the last chance to file its reply to the Statement of Case filed by Telangana in the matter of Centre’s reference to the tribunal for fresh adjudication of water shares among A.P. and Telangana from out of the en bloc allocation made to combined A.P.

During the hearing held in New Delhi on Monday, the tribunal comprising Justice Brijesh Kumar, Justice Ram Mohan Reddy and Justice S. Talapatra said they fail to appreciate the reasons as cited by A.P. for its inability to file the counter to the SoC of Telangana within the stipulated time, extended earlier too.

There was enough time for the State government despite elections in A.P. to prepare and file the reply to Telangana’s SoC. The tribunal mentioned that last time on May 15 they had allowed four weeks time to both the States to file their replies to the SoC of each other. Telangana had filed its reply in June.

“On earlier occasions too, the parties (two States) have asked for time for filing their statements and replies, but such a process cannot go on for long”, the tribunal said making it clear that “in case A.P. fails to file their reply to the SoC of Telangana in given time, they will forfeit their right to file it in future and the tribunal may proceed further with the case”.

The tribunal also made it clear that as provided earlier, a rejoinder affidavit, if any, by each of the parties may be filed within two weeks thereafter, after four weeks time given to A.P. for its filing of reply to Telangana’s SoC. The tribunal asked the parties to file their draft issues to assist it (tribunal) to frame the issue arising in the case of their pleadings and fixed the next hearing for August 28 and 29.

The matter was taken up by the tribunal after a reference made by the Centre under Section-3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act in October last.