KWDT-II allows A.P. to file its response on Sec. 3 reference made by Centre

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar has allowed Andhra Pradesh time till November 20 to consider the impact and legality of the recent reference made to the tribunal by the Centre following a plea by Telangana under Section 3 of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956, on the ongoing proceedings.

The Centre (Ministry of Jal Shakti) referred the matter of re-allocation of Krishna water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including allocation of water made by Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal in lieu of water diverted to the Krishna Delta from Godavari river, with a gazette notification issued on October 6.

Counsel for A.P. sought time to study and consider the impact and legality of the present reference made to the tribunal and also adjournment of the ongoing proceedings as the tribunal resumed its proceedings in New Delhi on Wednesday. The counsel for Telangana, however, contended A.P.’s plea, stating that the latter could file a reply/statement of case in response to the present reference.

Further, the counsel for Telangana requested the tribunal to provide a time frame for the purpose of the present reference. But, the counsel for A.P. said they would be in a position to prepare any reply or statement of case only after seriously considering the impact of the present reference on the ongoing proceedings.

The A.P. counsel also submitted to the tribunal that the State has filed a writ petition under Article 32 in the Supreme Court on the October 6 gazette notification asking the tribunal to adjudicate the share of waters for A.P. and Telangana afresh from out of the allocation for combined A.P.

Asking A.P. to file its response before it by November 20, the tribunal has also sought that it furnish a copy of its response to Telangana by November 15 and adjourned the matter for hearing to November 22 and 23.

