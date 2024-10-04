ADVERTISEMENT

KVP writes to CM, expresses willingness to demolish his farm house if found illegal

Published - October 04, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Amid allegations that farm houses of politicians were being spared from the Musi river cleaning and beautification programme of the government, senior Congress leader and former MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao has asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to send a team of officials to investigate allegations of violations in his farm house construction.

In a letter to the Chief Minister here on Friday, Mr. Ramachandra Rao, popularly known as KVP, said that his farm house neither falls in the Full Tank Level (FTL) nor in the buffer zone and if any violations were found, he and his family members would demolish such structures immediately and also clean it up with their own resources.

KVP suggested that the government should give him some time so that he could invite the media (also owned by Opposition parties) to personally witness the inquiry. “This is my suggestion for transparency only,” he said.

Praising the Chief Minister’s intention to clean up the polluted river, he said that the Opposition has been trying to attack the Chief Minister placing a gun on his shoulders but, this should not stop the government’s initiative.

As a true Congressman, he would totally support it. In fact, he recalled how the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had planned a similar project ‘Save Musi’ when he was elected in 2004, but could not take it forward due to financial commitment towards free power for agriculture, Aarogyasri, Jala Yagnam and fee reimbursement scheme.

“YSR didn’t want to raise loans indiscriminately as the State exchequer was already facing fiscal pressures due to the revolutionary schemes he had launched,” the former MP said.

‘Cong. always for the poor’

KVP lashed out at Opposition parties for trying to instigate people instead of supporting the government on the initiative that would change Hyderabad forever. Congress always stood by the poor and this government also would rehabilitate the poor hit by Musi clean up project, he added.

