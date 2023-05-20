KVP calls on Bhatti Vikramarka and hopes Congress will come back to power

May 20, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao called on Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka at Rukkampalli in Mahabubnagar district on Saturday.

The former MP enquired about the health of Mr. Vikramarka who has suspended his People’s March for a few days owing to ill-health. Mr. Rao appreciated the yatra of Mr. Bhatti and said Congress would reap benefits from it. He recalled the historic padayatra of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy in 2003 in the combined Andhra Pradesh and said connecting with people would always pay dividend.

He said people were fed up with both BJP and BRS governments and they were waiting for an opportunity to throw them out. People were seeing Congress as the only hope as the BJP and BRS governments were corrupt and misgovernance was the only thing they delivered.

Mr. Rao felt the People’s March had given an opportunity to Mr. Vikramarka to explain the misdeeds of the government and expose the corruption in the Dharani portal and also podu lands issue that had robbed the tribals of their rights. He hoped that Congress would come back to power both in the State and at the Centre.