January 13, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leader Jetti Kusum Kumar has been appointed as party observer by the all India Congress committee for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency to oversee the Assembly elections to be held before May this year. A press release from the AICC said that he will work in coordination with the AICC incharge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.