Kushaiguda SHO, SI arrested by ACB for accepting ₹3 lakh bribe

Published - June 01, 2024 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Station House Officer (SHO) and a Sub Inspector of the Kushaiguda police of Rachakonda were caught accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh from a person accused in an alleged land grabbing case. The bribe was to close the case booked against him in April. 

On Friday, at around 12.45 a.m., SI Shaik Shafi and SHO G. Veera Swamy were caught by the ACB sleuths when they demanded the bribe amount from the complainant, Singireddy Bharat Reddy. The ₹3 lakh cash amount was accepted through L. Upender, a resident of Kushaiguda, and was demanded to close a case registered against Bharat Reddy. 

All the three were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation. 

