KURTA condemns Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder, demands Centre’s action to check such incidents  

Published - August 19, 2024 11:43 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakatiya University Retired Teachers’ Association (KURTA) has condemned the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata.

In a press release on Sunday, president of the association A. Sadanandam and general secretary V. Ravinder demanded severe punishment of the culprits involved in this heinous crime, urging the government to take permanent measures to ensure the safety of women working in medical colleges.

The association also called for a societal shift, emphasising the need to eliminate deep-rooted gender bias that perpetuate such crimes.

