GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KURTA condemns Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder, demands Centre’s action to check such incidents  

Published - August 19, 2024 11:43 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakatiya University Retired Teachers’ Association (KURTA) has condemned the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata.

In a press release on Sunday, president of the association A. Sadanandam and general secretary V. Ravinder demanded severe punishment of the culprits involved in this heinous crime, urging the government to take permanent measures to ensure the safety of women working in medical colleges.

The association also called for a societal shift, emphasising the need to eliminate deep-rooted gender bias that perpetuate such crimes.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.