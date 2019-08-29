Kuntala waterfall closed temporarily

Adilabad District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar on Thursday said Kuntala waterfall was temporarily closed for visitors to prevent accidental deaths as the heavy rainfall currently was resulting in flash floods. The quantum of water flow in the season was very high and flow of water was also abnormal, he said.
Giving reasons for closure of the scenic place, the DFO said visitors were arriving in huge numbers which rendered its management rather difficult. He appreciated the Police Department for their cooperation in controlling visitors and management of eco tourism at the waterfall.
