Telangana

Kumram Bheem’s sister-in-law dead

Kumram Tuljabai, the 110-year-old sister-in-law of legendary Raj Gond martyr Kumram Bheem died in her village Dhoba in Pangdi gram panchayat of Sirpur (U) mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Thursday. She was given a traditional farewell by her family members. She was the wife of late Kumra Jangu, younger brother of Bheem.

May 4, 2020

