Telangana

Kumram Bheem Asifabad ryot gifts apples to CM

First harvest of the crop grown in Kerameri mandal gifted on Formation Day

A farmer from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district gifted the first crop of apples grown for the first time in the State of Telangana to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Farmer Kendre Balaji presented the apples and a sapling to the Chief Minister on the occasion of State Formation Day and conveyed his greetings.

Chief Minister congratulated Balaji and said apple cultivation was an example to show that Telangana State had a variety of land mix suitable for cultivation of all kinds of crops.

Balaji said that he cultivated HR99 variety of apples in two acres of land at Dhanora village in Kerameri mandal with great support and cooperation from the Horticulture Department. With the encouragement given by the Chief Minister, he would focus more on cultivation of apples, he added.

Telangana
