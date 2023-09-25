HamberMenu
Kumbham Anil set to return to Congress just 2 months after joining BRS

September 25, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy with BRS leader Kumbham Anil Kumar.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy with BRS leader Kumbham Anil Kumar. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A few months after he joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, Bhongir leader Kumbham Anil Kumar is returning to his parent party, Congress.

Telangana Congress president A.Revanth Reddy met him at his residence on Monday and invited him to join the party stating that minor issues were common and cannot be an impediment to a leader like Mr.Anil. He said that the party high command too had favoured his return as he had emerged at the top position in pre-poll surveys.

Stating that Mr.Anil would be given his due place in the party, the Telangana Congress chief said it was a good sign that party would be further strengthened and the cadre were also delighted with his return. Former Minister P. Sudarshan Reddy was also present.

Mr.Anil, who was the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Congress Committee president, joined the BRS in July and the Chief Minister welcomed him promising to take care of his political future. Mr.Anil is apparently unhappy that the BRS neglected him after he joined the party. It was rumoured then that the CM promised him the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat.

