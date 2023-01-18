Kumaraswamy abstained from Khammam meeting realising the ‘character’ of KCR; Revanth Reddy

January 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy questioned the absence of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kumaraswamy from the Khammam meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and claimed that he abstained after learning Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to defeat the Congress in Karnataka to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that Mr. KCR had called a senior Congress leader from Karnataka and offered him ₹500 crores to ensure that the Congress was defeated in 30 identified seats. “The discussions were held at the farmhouse of KCR and if any BRS leader challenges my claims I will also reveal when were the discussions held and who organised it,” he said. “The Congress leader rejected the offer and Kumaraswamy is furious with Mr. KCR for keeping him in dark,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy claimed the data stolen from Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s office was used to target this Congress leader and similar efforts were on to target more influential Congress leaders. “Why is KCR hell-bent on defeating the Congress in Karnataka and for whose benefit,” he asked. “The true character of KCR will be known to all other parties as well soon,” he said.

The Congress leader asked Mr. KCR why he did not contest in the recent Gujarat assembly elections if he had so much anger and a strong desire to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. KCR did not extend his party’s support to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections or to Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal in Delhi elections?

Questioning the understanding of the leaders who spoke at the Khammam meeting, he reminded that the credit behind building irrigation projects in the country goes to the Congress party. It was Congress that built Nagarjuna Sagar dam with 245 tmcft capacity and all other dams, providing electricity to 1.45 lakh villages and drinking water facility to 1 lakh villages of the country. He reminded that Congress had built the Vizag steel plant and established LIC and Air India, and most assets in the country when the country had little after Independence.

Ridiculing the claims of KCR on Mission Bhageeratha and irrigation projects, he dared KCR if he was ready to constitute a fact finding committee on Kaleswaram Lift irrigation project and the huge corruption involved in it.