KULPA honours KITSW librarian with best librarian award 

Published - August 13, 2024 05:59 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
KULPA honours KITS librarian K. Indrasena Reddy on National Librarian’s Day.

KULPA honours KITS librarian K. Indrasena Reddy on National Librarian’s Day.

 

The Kakatiya University Library Professionals Association (KULPA) honoured Komalla Indrasena Reddy, the Librarian of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, with the Best Librarian Award on Monday.

According to a press release, the award was presented during a ceremony at Kakatiya University Library in celebration of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, the father of Library Science. University College Principal Prof. B. Suresh Lal, who served as the Chief Guest, along with Prof. G. Shamitha, Library Member In-charge, Dr. B. Radhika Rani, Head of the Department of Library Science, and Prof. K. Ramanaiah attended the event. KULPA recognized Dr. Reddy’s significant contributions to the field of library science. P. Kondal Reddy, Krishnama Charya Vedantham and M. Manohar Rao and other members of the KULPA were present.

