Kukatpally woman’s suicide: Complaint against HYDRAA submitted to NHRC

Published - September 29, 2024 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of an elderly woman in Kukatpally last week, a complaint has been filed against Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The complaint was filed by Rama Rao Immaneni, Advocate High Court of Telangana following the death of 56-year-old G. Buchamma of Kukatpally. In his complaint to the commission, Mr. Rao had sought NHRC’s involvement in the investigation of the suicide in relation to the ongoing demolitions in the city. Moreover, the complainant has also requested the commission to hold HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath responsible for the same.

High-level committee

In a letter to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Mr. Rao has requested to appoint a high-level technical committee as per the Telangana Surveys and Boundaries Act, 1923. The committee, consisting of technical and legal experts, will ensure that all claims from people affected by such demotions are taken into consideration before the process is initiated.

The letter was sent on September 27 with a request to be considered as a Public Interest Litigation.

