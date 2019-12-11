KUDA to take up new development projects

The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which already entered into the realty business, has decided to procure ₹ 1,000 crore for taking up new projects for the development of the region.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy disclosed the plans in the pipeline. “Presently we are focused on land-pooling exercise for the future developmental activity. We have plans to develop government lands and in this regard we have urged the district administration to release funds,” he said.

Referring to the draft Master Plan 2041, the chairman said that it was in the final stages. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, who is scheduled to visit Warangal in January, is expected to release the Master Plan. This apart, Mr. Rama Rao would also inaugurate or lay foundation stones for a series of projects in the city, he added.

The KUDA will grant permissions to those applicants who had already paid ₹ 10,000 as registration fee for the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) as per the norms, Mr. Reddy said.

On the recent study tour undertaken by him along with his counterparts of Satavahana, Siddipet and Nizamabad urban development authorities, Mr. Reddy said they had observed best practices adopted by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. “A detailed report will be submitted to Mr. K.T. Rama Rao,” the KUDA chairman said.