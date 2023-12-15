Shloka Reddy’s solo performance: dance legacy across three generations

December 15, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Ravindra Bharati, Hyderabad, stands witness to the legacy of three generations, each leaving an indelible mark on the world of classical dance. The dance journey of the family, from Radhika Reddy’s stage debut in 1961, her daughter Deepika Reddy’s maiden performance in 1976 to the present-day solo act of her granddaughter Shloka, reflects a rich tapestry of tradition and the evolution of classical dance over the decades.

Set to perform on December 17, Shloka says she feels a powerful link to the past. “I am stepping onto a stage that has witnessed the passion and dedication of both my grandmother and mother. Despite the excitement, there is a slight nervousness. She says, “I will embrace the nerves as part of this thrilling journey — they often fuel the most memorable moments.”

Starting the legacy

Reflecting on her dance journey, Radhika, the family matriarch, expresses joy at witnessing her granddaughter continue the tradition on the same stage where she once performed. “Never did I imagine, back when I played the lead role in Rabindranath Tagore’s dance drama Chitrangada at the inauguration of this stage in 1961, that my granddaughter would also perform on this very same platform. It is a delightful journey for our family, and witnessing Shloka’s talent bloom over the years to build on our legacy is beyond my dreams.”

As both a mother and a guru to Shloka, Deepika navigates the dual roles with a delicate balance. While she is a strict taskmaster during dance classes, focusing on technique and discipline, at home, she consciously creates a space for the mother-daughter relationship, separate from the structured dance environment. Says Deepika, “When it comes to passing down this legacy to my daughter and my students who are also like my daughters, it is more about instilling the love for dance and creating a space for them to learn and carve their path.”

“Shloka is doing a traditional Kuchipudi repertoire, but we chose to use the term Kuchipudi Natyaradhana rather than a Rangapravesam,” explains Deepika, adding, “She has played a lead role in multiple Deepanjali productions and received numerous accolades from experts in the field. This is our offering to the wonderful Kuchipudi art form that is a form of worship for me. It is always a great feeling for a guru to see their disciple make a mark as a soloist after years of rigorous training, hard work and dedication.”

Dance and beyond

Shloka’s aspirations for her dance career are open. “I’m exploring various paths and keeping my options open. While I appreciate the opportunities for growth within the dance world, I am also considering different avenues for my future. I am grateful for dance and the opportunities it has given me, and I know it will always be a significant part of my life no matter what I do.”

On exploring multiple dance genres, Shloka says, “I am keen on exploring a variety of dance styles. Although Kuchipudi is my primary style and very special to me, each style brings its unique flair and challenges. I believe embracing diversity in dance will enhance my skills and allow me to express myself differently.”

Acknowledging her mother and grandmother’s role in her early dance education, Shloka says, “My journey into the world of dance started at the age of six under the guidance of my mother, who has not only been a source of inspiration but also my dedicated guru throughout the years. My grandmother and mother’s combined wisdom and passion have cultivated my skills and ignited a lasting love for dance that continues to grow with each step I take.”

