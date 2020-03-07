KU to conduct TSICET this year

WARANGAL URBAN DT.

07 March 2020 00:42 IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has entrusted Kakatiya University here with the responsibility of conducting the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) for admissions into MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2020-21.

Convenor of TSICET, K. Raji Reddy said the university has taken all the steps to conduct the online examination at 14 regional online test centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 20 and 21 in three sessions.

The notification for TSICET-2020 was released on Friday. The submission and registration of online application forms begins on March 9. The last date for submission and registration of e-applications without late fee is April 30. The preliminary key on the website will be posted on May 27 and the last date for receiving objections to it is June 1.

“Detailed information regarding the eligibility, syllabus, model papers, procedure for online submission of applications, list of online examinations centres and mock tests are also available on the website http//icet.tsche.ac.in,” Mr Raji Reddy said.

Kakatiya University Registrar K. Purushotham said, “KU has conducted TSICET 10 times and have a good record,” he said.