KU teacher-administrators resign en masse

The Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) has condemned the executive council’s (EC) decision of scrapping the appointment of teachers recruited in 2009 and 2012.

Unhappy with the move, all the teacher-administrators on Monday resigned from their posts and launched an indefinite protest. They said the EC has ignored the Supreme Court’s directions in the meeting and cancelled notifications 01/2009 and 02/2009 dated December 13, 2009, and 04/2012 dated December 21, 2012.

Speaking to newsmen, AKUT president R. Mallikarjuna Reddy demanded that the EC review its decision as per the directions of the Supreme Court which stated that if the appointment of certain candidates is deemed illegal due to the absence of full quorum of the council, that would seriously jeopardise the interest of all such appointments. The apex court had also observed that it would be open to the university to place afresh all recommendations regarding recruitments by the selection committees before the EC and seek approval and confirmation of their appointments with effect from the date on which they were appointed, he pointed out.

The AKUT declared that it would continue its protest in various forms until all their demands were met. As a result of the protest, the administration in the university has been paralysed.

N. Rama, a faculty member recruited as per the notification, said they were being punished for no mistake of theirs. “We worked hard to earn these jobs and that too by following proper procedure. A group of people acting as per their own whims and deciding to terminate us is injustice when we have discharged duties in the university for 10 years. My family will come on the streets if I lose my job. The future of my children hangs in the balance,” she lamented.